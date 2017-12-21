And racial inclusion wasn’t the only thing that was delightfully clichéd. Welcome to the Jungle relied on tropes to poke fun at millennials, feminists, and the body issues that come with the Instagram-curated world that we live in. Bethany, the prettiest girl in school, mistook what curvy cartographer meant as a descriptor for the person she became inside Jumanji. She lost her slim figure and big boobs and became a middle-aged man, Professor Sheldon "Shelly" Oberonmade (Jack Black). Toeing the line of transphobia and homophobia, some of the best moments of humor came as she navigated the world as a less attractive person with a penis and without a cell phone. On the contrary, the implication that Martha’s feminism was only a cover for her social awkwardness and insecurities was put to the test when she became Rudy Roundhouse (Karen Gillan), a sexy “killer of men.” Martha was well-equipped to call out the ridiculousness of her skimpy outfit given the circumstances, and it wasn't her hotness but her ability to fight that helped out in the long run. God forbid a woman embrace both her looks and her skills.