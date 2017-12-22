The original Jumanji, released in 1995 is still one of my favorite movies. I’ve seen it at least a dozen times. Watching an old board game wreak unprecedented havoc on a family home and a small town still leaves me shook sometimes. My mother would have killed me way before the wild animals did had she seen our apartment in that state when she got home from work. When I heard that it was being rebooted this year, I was actually pretty excited because the film’s premise — that the game envelops you in a jungle world that you have to conquer in order to win and escape — is easy to extend across eras and generations. I was surprised that more '90s kids weren't at the theater on opening night to jump headfirst back into magical chaos of it all. Instead, families seem to be drawn to the idea of an action film for both adults and kids. And despite how corny the execution was, the 2017 updates in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, were well-done.