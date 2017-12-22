Black Mirror Creator Confirms Major Season 4 Fan Theory

Black Mirror creator, Charlie Brooker, just confirmed a major fan theory about the upcoming season of the anthology show. Apparently, the stories in each episode might be more connected than you think.
Usually Brooker remains quiet when it comes to revealing anything to do with the popular Netflix series, which explores the perils of a technology-ridden society, but he decided to share a pretty big detail in an interview with Express. An episode entitled "Black Museum" has sparked the interest of many fans who theorise that the instalment will be an homage to every Black Mirror episode that came before it – and they would be right.
Advertisement
When asked if "Black Museum" will prove that the show is set within one universe, Booker told Express:
"It does sort of...it is and it isn't one universe. I think 'Black Museum' refers to almost every episode we've ever done."
He continued:
"We always used to say it’s a shared universe but then I started to say it’s a psychologically shared universe and now some of the episodes are definitely connected because there’s specific references within that story to things we’ve seen in other episodes."
Black Mirror has an eerie accuracy for being right in line with, or even predicting the near future in society and technology. Right before the fan-favourite episode "Nosedive" was released, an app similar to the one the episode is centred around, essentially a "Yelp for humans," emerged from Silicon Valley. The app was released in March 2016 while the episode came out a few months later in October, but that doesn't take into account when Booker and his team would have written and filmed the episode. Did art imitate reality or was it unknowingly prophetic?
Teasers and hints have been released about some of the other episodes this season; however, this revelation is by far the biggest. Will we see any of the storylines from past episodes crossover? With this new information and the sheer creativity of the show so far, the possibilities are endless.
Advertisement