Black Mirror season 4 approacheth! Although we don't have a specific release date yet, the show divulged a few details about the upcoming season at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, as per Deadline . The details include season four episode titles, casting decisions, and a small teaser trailer with clips of the upcoming episodes. The show, a horror-fantasy about the perils of a technology-ridden society, is an anthology. Usually, each episode explores a different societal ill. The last season famously featured an application for rating people — a Yelp for people, if you will. It was seemingly prophetic; around the same time the episode was released, a "Yelp for people" emerged from Silicon Valley.