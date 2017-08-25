Black Mirror season 4 approacheth! Although we don't have a specific release date yet, the show divulged a few details about the upcoming season at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, as per Deadline. The details include season four episode titles, casting decisions, and a small teaser trailer with clips of the upcoming episodes. The show, a horror-fantasy about the perils of a technology-ridden society, is an anthology. Usually, each episode explores a different societal ill. The last season famously featured an application for rating people — a Yelp for people, if you will. It was seemingly prophetic; around the same time the episode was released, a "Yelp for people" emerged from Silicon Valley.
Advertisement
The fourth season, based on this new information, promises to be just as creepy, and probably just as prophetic. (Black Mirror has a bad habit of predicting the ills that society will produce. Creator Charlie Brooker says the series takes place "10 minutes in the future," if that tells you anything.)
The first episode, as per the press release, will star Rosemarie DeWitt, Brenna Harding, and Owen Teague. You may recognise DeWitt from La La Land and the early seasons of Mad Men. It's called "Arkangel" and it will be directed by none other than Jodie Foster. Based on the trailer, the episode will centre around screen time — iPhones, iPads, and the like.
The second stars Westworld's Jimmi Simpson and Fargo's Jesse Plemons in what looks like a Black Mirror version of Star Trek. In the brief clip provided by the trailer, Plemons sits in a command centre not unlike the spot that Spock occupied for so many years.
Most importantly, though, the second episode, which is titled "USS Calister," will star Michaela Coel. Coel created and starred in two seasons of her own Netflix series called Chewing Gum, a masterpiece in coming-of-age television. Coel recently announced she would not be writing a third season of the show. Perhaps she's making room for more projects like Black Mirror?
The remaining four episodes are titled "Crocodile," "Hang the DJ," "Metalhead," and "Black Museum." Hopefully, "Hang the DJ" is a sendup of the allure of the DJ — and, from the looks of it "Black Museum" is an exploration of modern attitudes towards race.
Advertisement
Watch the full teaser trailer, below.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement