Ariana Grande Had The Perfect Response To Those Pregnancy Rumors

The false pregnancy buzz is just the latest bout of gossip to circulate the internet since Grande and Davidson elevated their relationship from Harry Potter dress-up dates to full-blown engagement earlier this month after just weeks of dating . While the engagement was undeniably quick, there's no reason to assume that the star-eyed couple made the decision to spend the rest of their lives together for any other reason than love. Still, Grande understands that she'll never be able to convince some people otherwise and seems to have accepted that combatting unfounded rumors is just a part of being a celebrity.