Ariana Grande Had The Perfect Response To Those Pregnancy Rumors

Instead of celebrating the release of her music video for "The Light is Coming," singer Ariana Grande spent her Thursday night expertly shutting down rumors that she and her new fiancé Pete Davidson are expecting a baby in the best way she knows how: by sliding into Twitter conversations.
One of her fans tweeted out an altered photo of Grande rolling her eyes with the caption "aRiAnNA Is PreGnNanT @ArianaGrande." The photo, which Grande had released in promotion of her album, Sweetener, clearly resonated with the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer, who responded, "mood for the next few years til i’m actually ready. #fertile queen."
The false pregnancy buzz is just the latest bout of gossip to circulate the internet since Grande and Davidson elevated their relationship from Harry Potter dress-up dates to full-blown engagement earlier this month after just weeks of dating. While the engagement was undeniably quick, there's no reason to assume that the star-eyed couple made the decision to spend the rest of their lives together for any other reason than love. Still, Grande understands that she'll never be able to convince some people otherwise and seems to have accepted that combatting unfounded rumors is just a part of being a celebrity.
"Oh this shits gonna be every other week now enjoy !" Grande wrote after a fan sarcastically wrote, "Ariana is pregnant again are we shocked."
Though she's not yet ready to become a mom, she didn't totally discount the idea. In another tweet, she admitted that she and her beau would "absolutely" have the cutest babies "iinnnnnnnaaaaawhile."
For now, she and Davidson have more pressing things to think about, like furnishing their rumored $16 million apartment in New York, making time to see each other between tour dates, and planning a wedding that would put Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's to shame.
