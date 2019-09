John Cena Vows To Reverse His Vasectomy For Nikki Bella

The reality show, which documents the lives and careers of WWE performers Nikki and Brie Bella, has focused considerably on the six-year romance between Nikki Bella and Blockers star Cena. However, one big issue that the pair saw for their future was Bella's desire to have children — something Cena did not seem to want in the same capacity. In fact, Cena previously underwent a vasectomy, making him unable to father children unless he has the procedure reversed.