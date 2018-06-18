John Cena Vows To Reverse His Vasectomy For Nikki Bella

According to the latest episode of E!'s Total Bellas, John Cena is willing to go under the knife to save his relationship with Nikki Bella.
The reality show, which documents the lives and careers of WWE performers Nikki and Brie Bella, has focused considerably on the six-year romance between Nikki Bella and Blockers star Cena. However, one big issue that the pair saw for their future was Bella's desire to have children — something Cena did not seem to want in the same capacity. In fact, Cena previously underwent a vasectomy, making him unable to father children unless he has the procedure reversed.
Advertisement
As revealed on Sunday's episode of Total Bellas, Cena and Bella had a heart-to-heart about the matter, in which the Trainwreck actor told his love that he was willing to give fatherhood a go."I physically can't have kids... so I'm also telling you that I’m willing to have surgery and then still go through with being a dad," Cena told his then-fiancée.
Bella cried, and asked Cena if he would change his mind, which he insisted he would not."Just tell me you love me and that you’ll marry me," Cena said in the episode.
On the show's timeline, the pair is getting ready to walk down the aisle after patching up this relationship issue. However, in real life, Nikki and Cena announced their breakup in May, just three weeks prior to their planned wedding.
To further complicate matters, People reported that just six weeks after the couple's planned wedding date, the two had officially gotten back together. Whether they have rescheduled their nuptials is still unknown. (In a recent interview with GQ, which dropped last week, reporter Chris Gayomali was asked not to ask about Bella as "the wounds [are] still fresh." It is unclear when that interview took place.)
Guess we'll have to wait and see what's next for these two: Weddings, babies, or whatever else.
Advertisement