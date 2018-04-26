John Cena Has A Very Blunt Response When Asked About His Split

John Cena isn’t exactly a man of many words when it comes to discussing his very public split from ex-fiancée Nikki Bella earlier this month.
During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the popular WWE wrestler revealed the two words that best describe his current attitude toward the split: "It sucks."
Cena, who just celebrated his 41st birthday Monday, elaborated only slightly, explaining that “there’s no other way to say [it]. I love Nicole with all my heart, and that’s that.”
Cena and Bella (nee Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace), 34, had been set to be married in early May, but announced their decision to split on April 15 with a post to Instagram:
"After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple. While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."
While the Bumblebee star was doing press interviews at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas Wednesday as part of CinemaCon, his most memorable time on-screen may still be on the small screen yet.
According to Brie Bella, Nikki’s twin sister, the wrestling supercouple captured a lot of the difficult conversations they had leading up to the split as part of the sisters’ E! reality series, Total Bellas.
"I have to give a lot of credit to John and Nicole," Brie told People. "They really opened up their lives and they really wanted to close the curtain and be like, this is it, we’re done. My sister is really great with her fans in a way where she lets them connect with her. She lets them go, ‘My life isn’t perfect and it isn’t easy,’ and lets them see the playbook of her life."
A source previously told Entertainment Tonight that the main cause of their split was a differing view on children: she wanted kids while he did not.
