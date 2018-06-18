Zayn Malik Really, Really Doesn't Like The Met Gala

"The Met Gala is not necessarily anything that I ever knew about or was about," Malik told GQ. "But my [former] stylist...would say to me, 'This is really good for you to do.' And no matter how strong you are mentally, you can always be swayed to do certain things. Now, it's not something I would go to. I'd rather be sitting at my house, doing something productive, than dressing up in really expensive clothes and being photographed on a red carpet ... To do the self-indulgent, 'Look at me, I'm amazing' thing on the red carpet, it's not me."