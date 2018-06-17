She also dances in front of painting of Empress Joséphine’s coronation with an army of women. Unlike the women in the painting, Beyoncé’s squad wears nude leggings and bras, while she is decked out in diamond earrings and a Burberry check set. The lavishness of her look suggests that she’s the queen of the group (as if we didn’t already know that…), but a different kind of queen than the one pictured behind her. She is raw, strong, and sexual.