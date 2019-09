The lyrics of “APESHIT” may talk about pay equity, the Super Bowl halftime show, and the Grammys, but Beyoncé’s sartorial message is simple: Never underestimate the power of a woman. Today, women are so much more than delicate, picture-perfect subjects. They’re equals and just as qualified to wear the pants. They can be strong, yet frustrated. They can be raw and sexy. A woman of color can be the symbol of beauty — if not, queen. Through her looks, Beyoncé is showing us that women are complex and transformative; and more that can be confined to an art easel.