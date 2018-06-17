Beyoncé Lets Her Outfits Do The Talking In Everything Is Love's First Video

But Beyoncé is more than Aphrodite. Throughout “APESHIT,” she infiltrates the Louvre and reimagines herself as some of the art world’s most notable pieces. She lounges in the museum with Jay in a Versace dress, off-the-shoulder jacket, and head wrap that bares comparison to the one seen in Portrait of a Negress. The portrait, which is highlighted at the end of the video, is one of the only pre-20th century portraits of a Black person that is not explicitly a slave. While the woman in a portrait wears a modest white head wrap, Beyoncé’s is in Versace’s barocco print, suggesting a regal upgrade for women of colour.