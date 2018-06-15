Only 6 more days and I will become Mr William Mahnken! Sunrise wedding ceremony on the beach. . . . @treeandshield #ifeelpretty #ifeelgood #wedding #beach #flowers #photo #beautiful #color #marriage #sunrise #mr #bride #6days #family #couple #relationshipgoals #relationship

A post shared by William Mahnken (@william_mahnken) on Jun 10, 2018 at 9:36am PDT