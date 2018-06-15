Did Queer Eye Just Pull Off The Perfect Proposal?

Everyone loves a proposal. There’s a charming movie called The Proposal starring Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock (go ahead, fight me on the fact that it’s charming). Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss will soon premiere a reality show called The Proposal, a pageant-style competition that ends in an engagement. When you get engaged, everyone asks for your “proposal story” — and it had better be good. We love watching people find happiness, which is why the second episode of season 2 of Queer Eye is causing a lot of chatter. At the end of every episode of Queer Eye, the hero must go to some major event or achieve an obstacle that before seemed insurmountable. In this episode, hero William announces to the fab five that he wants to propose to Shannan, his girlfriend of three years, showing her that he’s ready to make the ultimate commitment. She’s the one who nominated him for the show, saying that he’s “stuck in the ‘70s with his style,” keeps making veggie wraps, and is basically stuck in a rut.