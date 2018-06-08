Ocean's 8 Uplifts Black Women In The Best Way

However, what was even more encouraging was the fact that, as a behind the scenes player, Nine Ball wasn’t nearly as likely to get caught. Without the racial protections of some of her co-conspirators, she would have surely been among the first to be sussed out and taken down. Let’s face it, a robbery of this scale would never have been pulled off without the privilege of unassuming inconspicuousness that comes with white womanhood. Seriously, Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) could never have pulled off some of her cons in those fancy department stores and hotels if she wasn’t a white woman. With white women on the front end of the operation, players like Nine Ball were left relatively protected while still enjoying an equal share of the profit. This, my friends, is true allyship.