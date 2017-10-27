Jane Fonda: People Are Paying Attention To Harvey Weinstein Accusers Because They're "Famous & White"
Jane Fonda just highlighted a harsh truth about the way we talk about survivors of sexual harassment and assault.
Fonda appeared alongside Gloria Steinem on All In With Chris Hayes on Wednesday, and she didn't mince words when discussing the women who've accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, harassment, and rape. (Steinem and Fonda appeared together because they're the co-founders of the nonprofit group The Women's Media Center, along with poet Robin Morgan.)
"It feels like something has shifted," Fonda said to Hayes. "It's too bad that it's probably because so many of the women that were assaulted by Harvey Weinstein are famous and white, and everybody knows them. This has been going on a long time to black women and other women of color and it doesn't get out quite the same."
Fonda makes a great point about intersectionality, which is essential when we discuss tough topics like these. Her words aren't incorrect — many of the women who've accused Weinstein are indeed famous and white, like Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd. (Not all of them are, though — as the Huffington Post noted, Lupita Nyong'o has also spoken out about her experience with Weinstein.)
Sexual misconduct is never acceptable. But it's important to be mindful about how we talk about it. As my colleague Sesali Bowen pointed out earlier this week, there's a big difference between how we talk about the Weinstein accusations and how we talk about the allegations against R. Kelly. If we want to move forward, we need to be advocates for all survivors.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
