Ocean's 8 Uplifts Black Women In The Best Way

There is a moment in the just-released Ocean’s 8 when Rihanna descends the stairs of the fictional Met Gala in a form-fitting red dress, faux locs hanging down to her waist. In the cinema where I watched it, there was an audible gasp from other moviegoers as Bad Gal RiRi graced the big screen in what many of us know to be her full glory. To say that Rihanna wasn’t at least part of the draw for me to go see Ocean’s 8 in the first place would be a lie. Now, having seen the film in its entirety, I can say that this paid off for me in more ways than one. Black women in this film are truly joys to watch and positioned in a way that indirectly exhibits the exact kind of allyship that I'd like to see more of in the world. Spoilers ahead.