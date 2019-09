Why Women's Rights Activists Are Furious At This Vogue Cover

Saudia Arabia made global headlines last year when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that the notoriously conservative country would be lifting its decades-old driving ban . It is considered part of the his reforms intended to improve the image of the country, whose guardianship system requires women to seek permission from their fathers, brothers, husbands, and even sons for a wide range of life decisions from traveling and studying abroad, to getting married, and even being able to leave prison.