When we first meet Han (he gets his full name later in the film, though I won't spoil how), he's a scrappy two-bit gangster living on the streets of Corellia, and working for a crime boss named Lady Proxima. As a (non-scrolling) text prologue informs us at the beginning of the film, crime syndicates have emerged as the ruling class in territories not yet controlled by the Empire. The prime currency is hyperfuel, otherwise known as coaxium, the refined silvery blue liquid which enables spaceships to get where they're going. One vial of this priceless resource is meant to be Han's ticket out of the life. He has dreams: become a pilot, buy a ship, and cruise the galaxy along with his beautiful girlfriend Qi'ra. Of course, things don't work out quite that smoothly. After a stint in the Imperial Army is cut short by his inability to follow orders, Han ends up tagging along with a group of bandits led by outlaw Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) trying to make a big hyperfuel score. And thus, the smuggler is born.