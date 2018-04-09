A new trailer for the highly anticipated blockbuster Solo: A Star Wars Story is here, bringing with it some good news and some bad news. The good news is, Donald Glover (who plays a young Lando Calrissian) is more heavily featured in this trailer. Which means, ostensibly, that Glover will feature heavily in the movie. The bad news is, the women characters in the film have very little to say in the trailer. Emilia Clarke, who plays Qi'Ra, appears briefly in the beginning of the trailer, just long enough for her to compliment Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich).
"You look good. A little rough around the edges, but good," Qi'Ra tells Han. Later, when Han needs a smuggler, Qi'Ra says, "Yeah, I know a guy. He's the best smuggler around." And yeah! That's about all she does in the trailer! Thandie Newton, who plays Val, appears on the screen briefly, although she doesn't say anything.
Advertisement
There is, though, much more of Lando Calrissian in this trailer — Lando is the aforementioned smuggler who's the "best around." From the looks of this most recent trailer, Lando is a primary character, not a spin-off-ready supporting character as the original version was.
The other good news is that there are two new women creatures — maybe. There's a woman droid named L3-37 voiced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and what looks like a female wookiee. The new Star Wars universe is slightly more 2018, maybe, but we can only wait until May 25 and see.
Solo: A Star Wars Story has been heavily anticipated, but plagued with rumors of production issues. The movie's original co-directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired last year. Ron Howard promptly took over. Reportedly, after production wrapped, the crew rejoined for a set of reshoots, reportedly from the exact same script as before. An anonymous source told Vulture that Ehrenreich was required to work with an acting coach because he wasn't Solo-ish enough. (The source added that the acting coach helped.) Alas, we won't know the results of these various production shifts until May 25. Until then, Solo: A Star Wars Story. We await your fate.
Below, watch the full trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story.
Advertisement