Atlanta: Robbin Season is off to a great start. Donald Glover’s efforts on the sophomore season of his FX original series put the full range of his brilliance as a writer, director, and actor on display . There is no better demonstration of this inventiveness than Thursday night’s episode, “Teddy Perkins.” It focuses on Darius (Lakeith Stanfield), and unlike other episodes of Atlanta, this one is scary. Glover dons white face to play a Michael Jackson-inspired recluse named Teddy Perkins. Darius travels to the Perkins estate to pick up a free piano that was advertised on a chat room, and things take an ominous tone for the eclectic when he realizes he’s wrapped up in a bigger plot. The urge to compare “Teddy Perkins” to Get Out, another psychological horror that Stanfield appeared in is strong, especially given some of the similarities. But I think we would be doing a disservice to Glover, Stanfield, and the progress that has been made for people of color in the genre in doing so.