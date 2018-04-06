For example, both stories are set in remote, but expensive homes. Darius is sabotaged by the unexpected flash of a camera, while Andre Hayworth (who Stanfield plays in Get Out) is temporarily brought out of the sunken place by the same burst of light. At one point Darius calls his friend Alfred (Bryan Tyree Henry), uneasy about Perkins’ strange hospitality, but unwilling to leave empty handed. He is scolded by his friend, who is actually concerned about his safety. Lil Rel played a similar voice of reason to Daniel Kaluuya’s character in Get Out. Themes like “you know better,” “you don’t belong here,” and “this is sus” are going to be found in any realistic horror/thriller with Black protagonists, because those are the fears we experience in a white-leaning culture where we are made to feel like outsiders. But that’s where the comparisons between the two content creations end.