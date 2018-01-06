Here's The Story Behind Atlanta's Season 2 Subtitle

This week, the much-awaited premiere date for season 2 of Atlanta was announced, and March 1st is gonna be lit. Now fans of the award-winning FX series are ready for a few hints about what to expect.
During the Television Critics Association panel in Pasadena Friday, executive producer and writer Stephen Glover (sibling of the show’s star, Donald Glover) revealed that this season’s name, Robbin’ Season has a pretty heavy meaning.
As Stephen explained, “robbin’ season" describes that brief period around the holidays, just before Christmas — when our homes are filled with gifts and mailboxes stuffed with more Amazon Prime packages — is also known as the time of year with the most robberies in Atlanta.
Advertisement
“You might get your package stolen off your front porch,” he said as noted by Vulture. “While we were there, my neighbor got her car stolen from her driveway. It’s a very tense and desperate time. Our characters are in a desperate transition from their old lives to where they’re headed now. And robbin’ season is a metaphor to where we are now.”
This time around the second season will also have a more cohesive storyline. According to Hiro Murai — also a lead writer and producer for the show — the writers have finally settled into a groove. So things won't be as experimental as the first season, though that’s not to say they haven’t found inspiration in peculiar places. Apparently, Atlanta’s writers are fans of ‘90s cartoons, particularly, Tiny Toons: How I Spent My Summer Vacation.
“Tiny Toons Summer Vacation was broken up into a bunch of episodes, but if you watched them all together they were a movie,” Stephen said. “We took that idea. It’s a whole story, but told in a bunch of little parts.”
This month the show’s star and creator, Donald Glover is riding high. In addition to the hype over Atlanta’s premiere date, he also welcomed a new baby with his girlfriend, Michelle (no last name). The musician/actor will also grace the Grammy stage on January 28 for the first time. The "Redbone" singer is also up for an Album Of The Year award.
Here's hoping Donald's Earnest Marks character has as much luck this season as the man who plays him in real life.
Advertisement