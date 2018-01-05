Donald Glover's 2018 is already off to an awesome start. According to a new interview with Entertainment Tonight's Leanne Aguilera, Glover and his girlfriend Michelle have officially welcomed their second child together.
When Aguilera asked about how Michelle was doing in their interview, Glover replied:
"[Michelle is] great. She's good. Baby's born, so she's happier now," the rapper confirmed to the ET host.
The Atlanta star and his partner are notoriously private about their personal life, but Glover did spill that he was expecting his second child, a baby boy, on stage at the Emmys while delivering his acceptance speech for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award.
"I want to thank Michelle, my partner, you love me even how crazy I get. I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life," Glover said onstage. "I want to thank my unborn son, we’re listening to Stevie [Wonder] tonight."
Parenting his new infant isn't the only thing Glover has to look forward to in 2018. His series, Atlanta, which previously earned the Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy, will return for its sophomore season on March 1, confirms an FX press release. This season will be titled Atlanta Robbin' Season, and will follow the trials and tribulations of Glover's character Earn and his cousin Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) as they attempt to make their mark on the titular city's music scene.
It won't be the only time fans can see Glover on the small screen in the coming year. Variety reports Glover will grace the Grammy stage on January 28 to perform at least one of his Childish Gambino hits.
All of this would be a big enough deal as is, but Glover's not your average Hollywood star. Proving that he's in possession of Hermione Granger's time-turner, the actor signed on to star in the remake of Disney's The Lion King as adult Simba. While that film won't actually hit theaters until summer of 2019, fans will get to see Glover on the big screen beginning May 25 when he portrays Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
A big congrats to Glover's newborn baby — he really does have the coolest dad ever.
