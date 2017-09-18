Just after making history as the first Black person to win an Emmy for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series, Donald Glover scored his second Emmy of the night — and dropped a huge truth bomb in the process.
During his acceptance speech for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, the Atlanta star and media mogul thanked his partner Michelle and their son, before adding a special shout out to someone else: his unborn child.
Yep, the "Redbone" singer is expecting another baby!
"I want to thank my unborn son," the former Community star (boy, does this guy have a lot of titles) stated during his acceptance speech to a surprised audience.
Of course, don't be surprised if that's the only detail we get about the actor's family life. Glover is notoriously private, and little is known about his partner or firstborn son, who was born some time in 2016. (Us Weekly reported that Glover and his partner were seen pushing a stroller around NYC in May of 2016.) Fans did not know Glover's son's name until the performer revealed he and his partner had named their son Legend during a set at the musical festival Governor's Ball this past June.
Clearly Glover has big things on the horizon, which includes both expanding his family and taking on more projects. He will reportedly voice Simba in the upcoming Lion King remake, and will star as a young Lando in a standalone Star Wars film about the early life of Han Solo.
Unfortunately for Atlanta fans, Glover's busy schedule means Atlanta won't return until 2018. However, with two little kids soon to be in tow, I think we should all let Glover take his time when he needs it.
