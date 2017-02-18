In 1994, Jonathan Taylor Thomas sang his way into our hearts as the young Simba in The Lion King, while Matthew Broderick voiced "adult Simba". Two decades later there's a new Simba in town: Donald Glover. The 33-year-old rapper, "Bad and Boujee" promoter, and Atlanta creator, just nabbed an iconic Disney role. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Glover will play Simba in Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King. Director Jon Favreau announced the news on Twitter. "I just can't wait to be king," he said marking the tweet with a Simba hashtag and photo of Glover. Despite meeting Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino for the first time in December at a Hollywood Reporter event, Favreau was quite familiar with his music. "By the way, full disclosure: I see your face every day when I wake up my 15-year-old son because on his door is a portrait of you," the director said.
Advertisement
I just can’t wait to be king. #Simba pic.twitter.com/wUYKixMBJI— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017
News of the remake came in September, and the reception was mixed. After all Maleficient, Cinderella, and The Jungle Book have all reemerged on the big screen. Even Beauty and The Beast is set to release this March. The fatigue is real. And Disney, for many millennials, is sacred. There is one other casting decision that fans of the iconic 1994 animated film will appreciate. Favreau also sent out another tweet, "Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa," while including a picture of James Earl Jones. The 86-year-old actor will reprise his role as the voice of Simba's dad. Way to tug on our childhood heartstrings, Favreau.
Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa pic.twitter.com/1LszbWrcYT— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017
Advertisement