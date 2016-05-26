There are a lot of reasons to be excited about Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast movie. First of all, its cast is full of star power, with Emma Watson starring as Belle, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, and Ewan McGregor as Lumière. Second of all, the teaser trailer features haunting shots of Beast's castle, making the film look a little darker than the animated original. And if you look closely, it's an exact recreation of the original Beauty and the Beast trailer, shot-for-shot.
Josh Gad, the actor playing LeFou, posted a video comparing the trailer for the 1991 movie with the 2017's live-action remake on Twitter.
This is awesome. #BeautyAndTheBeast Trailer Comparison: Then and Now (Animated vs. Live... https://t.co/ExkStQud7L via @YouTube— Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 25, 2016
He's right: They both start off with a faraway shot of the castle and then zoom in on the chandeliers and candles inside. Then, the trailers show a portrait of the Beast as a human being ripped by the Beast's claws. Then, roughly the same conversation takes place between between Lumière and Cogsworth. Both end with Belle and the enchanted rose.
Disney really does know how to push our nostalgia buttons.
