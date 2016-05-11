When Disney announced that Emma Watson would play the role of Belle in the new live-action version of Beauty and the Beast, we thought it was the perfect casting choice. Turns out, the original Belle couldn't agree more.
At a 25th-anniversary screening of the animated classic, BuzzFeed spoke to Paige O'Hara, who voiced Belle in the 1991 movie. O'Hara couldn't help but gush over Emma Watson.
"If I were producing the film, I would have cast her. I think she’s absolutely perfect for the role," O'Hara told BuzzFeed. "She’s got the outward beauty, but she’s also got an inward beauty about her, and an old soul."
O'Hara also admitted that she's already been in touch with Watson. She said, "Through mutual people we’ve sent messages, and I just basically was wishing her all the best and to have a wonderful time."
Just like any fan, O'Hara has favorite scenes from the animated film that she can't wait to see in the live-action version. Her special favorite? When Belle (and all the dishes, the clock, and Lumiere) sing "Something There."
"In [the original] movie it was in the snow scene of ‘Something There’ that we made a specific choice that it hits Belle: She’s really falling in love with [the Beast],” said O'Hara. “I want to see Emma’s moment when she realizes she’s fallen in love. That will be so exciting.”
Same, Paige O'Hara. Same.
