Ehrenreich is perfectly cast, no small feat when you're dealing with such a well-known entity. He embodies Han without every trying to impersonate Harrison Ford, which is good because no one can. He also manages to deliver goofy lines without compromising charisma, even when sharing the screen with Glover. And oh, man; let's talk about Glover. From the moment the first stills were released, showing him ensconced in a black fur cape, it was clear that Lando was going to steal the show. Glover's performance, like Ehrenreich's, borrows from the character that Billy Dee Williams made his own back in 1979, but takes it one step further, pulling off a turn that is suave bordering on the absurd, but tempered with an emotional core that prevents the whole thing from veering into parody. (At one point, he is literally wearing two capes , and what's more, he pulls it off.) Still, the real scene stealer here is Waller-Bridge's L3, whose crusade to liberate her kind is both laugh out loud funny, and a sobering injection of woke 2018 reality that reminds us that even the good guys exploit their subordinates.