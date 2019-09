Male Ally Benedict Cumberbatch Is Only Taking Jobs With Equal Pay For Women

“Look at your quotas. Ask what women are being paid, and say: ‘ If she’s not paid the same as the men, I’m not doing it ,’” he explains. He seriously makes it sound so simple. We love a male ally. The truth is, it is simple. Men have been bringing up other men since the dawn of bureaucratic organizational structures. Instead of bringing up only other men, women could just as easily be brought into the mix. Trust me, they’re right there with all the same qualifications, talent, and work ethic if not more because we’re used to having to work harder for the same opportunities. In an attempt to anticipate the comments section, Cumberbatch is not saying that an actress with three lines should get the same pay as he does while in a lead role. It is all about equal pay for equal work , and just as importantly, acknowledging that women are contributing equal work. Or else we get into situations like when Catt Sadler did the same amount of work as her co-host , but was paid significantly less