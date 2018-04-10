Today is Equal Pay Day. Women in the U.S. have to work this far into 2018 in order to have earned what men made in 2017. That's 100 extra days of the daily grind.
All over the country, companies and local establishments are turning their attention to this disparity by offering discounts and freebies to raise awareness about this important issue.
Ahead, a roundup of nationwide deals in honor of Equal Pay Day.
Women still earn 80 cents to a white man’s dollar. And yet, one-third of Americans aren’t even aware of the wage gap. Let’s keep the conversation going. Head here to learn more about Equal Pay Day.