At the hospital, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is doing a presentation of her liver replication project for the Catherine Fox Foundation. After spotting Aunt Marie (Rachel Ticotin) in the lobby, she ducks out to the bar to hide out for a bit and runs into a guy who tells her he was trying to do the same surgery and she beat him to the punch. They share a whole second astronaut joke and Mer talks herself into getting over it and understanding Marie's POV . In the end, Mer makes a statement revealing that Marie and Ellis (Kate Burton) invented the Grey Method together, admitting to Harper Avery's (Chelcie Ross) role in the suppression of Marie's involvement due to his harassment, and asking that it be called the Grey-Cerone method going forward. That doesn't mean there is going to be a reconciliation, however. Marie asks to talk after, and Mer makes it clear that she's still pissed about that threat to take her invention. Like mother, like daughter on that one.