Arizona (Jessica Capshaw), Maggie (Kelly McCreary), and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) trying to convince a patient with a phobic fear of surgeries to go under the knife. The stakes are high/ if she doesn't have the surgery it could be tragic for her baby, causing it to be born paralyzed but she keeps freaking out every time a surgical term or piece of equipment comes her way. Arizona shows up to talk her into the surgery, which I don't think is a thing one can do with actual phobias, but it does make me desperately want her to be my doctor. Then Arizona promises, twice, that she won't die on the table which is about the worst omen I can imagine. In perhaps the most sanguine procedure ever portrayed on this show, everything goes...fine.