Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette journey — the official, ABC-sanctioned one — has commenced! This is evidenced by the official Bachelorette poster, which Chris Harrison revealed today at noon. Kufrin wears a gold dress in her promo, which rests under the words "Let's do the damn thing."
That, for those who haven't been following, is Becca Kufrin's catchphrase. She told Arie Luyendyk, Jr (gum on my shoe, dirt on the floor) to say that to her on her first night on The Bachelor, and, when he couldn't 'do the damn thing,' the phrase became Kufrin's forever.
ABC also revealed the premiere date for Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. It will premiere Monday, May 28 at 8:00 p.m. The list of Kufrin's suitors have yet to be announced.
Becca Kufrin almost wasn't the Bachelorette. As of the season finale of The Bachelor in March, Kufrin was the fiancé of Arie Luyendyk, Jr. before he broke up with Kufrin on national television in a post-finale segment, and proceeded to propose to runner-up Lauren Burnham. Burnham and Luyendyk are now hiding away in Scottsdale, Arizona, content to be the franchise's most despised couple. Kufrin, visibly heartbroken, immediately launched into The Bachelorette, where she'd ostensibly meet someone better than a limp real estate agent.
A little gift for #BachelorNation “let’s do the damn thing” with @thebkoof as #TheBachelorette the journey begins Monday May 28th on #ABC pic.twitter.com/NqRGPQxX2x— Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) April 18, 2018
Five of Kufrin's suitors appeared on After the Final Rose, where they briefly introduced themselves to Kufrin. She met Lincoln, a Brit; Chase, a nice guy; Ryan, a banjo player; Darius, who really liked Becca; and Blake, who owns a horse. Kufrin, who started shooting in mid-March, told Ellen Degeneres that, despite all the grief, she's ready for love again.
"I feel good. I went through the entire grieving process. I was mad, I was sad, I was confused," she told DeGeneres. "I watched the entire season back and saw [Arie's] relationships unfolding with everyone else and seeing that kind of helped me to move on and realize he just found a better fit with Lauren. So I'm doing well."
I guess she's... doing the damn thing.
