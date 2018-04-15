Carrie Underwood Shares Her Most Personal Selfie Yet Ahead Of ACM Performance

Tonight will mark Carrie Underwood’s first public performance since she broke her wrist and injured her face. She’ll be taking the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards, and posted a selfie on Instagram to share her excitement. While she’s posted two other selfies, this the most intimate look of face she’s shown us since the accident in 2017, and we’re thrilled to see that she’s doing well.
“Had a great rehearsal for the @acmawards! Can’t wait until tomorrow night!,” wrote Underwood, while flashing that glowing smile that she’s known for. And she looks amazing. She looks so thrilled to be returning to the stage, and it comes through in her sparkling eyes (and her seriously perfect eye makeup). Injuries? What injuries? Underwood just seems happy to be doing what she loves: belting out country tunes for a happy audience.
Advertisement
We’ve seen Underwood’s strength shine through the recovery. She’s kept up her work while she’s been recuperating, releasing a music video with Ludacris, and showed us a photo of herself back in the recording studio. Her new song, “Cry Pretty,” talks candidly about the accident: she wrote in a blog post that the title “refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back.”
Last year, the country music star took a fall and broke her wrist, causing her to miss a benefit concert for Las Vegas shooting victims. But that wasn’t the worst part: Underwood also injured her face in the fall, and required 40-60 stitches to repair the damage. Ouch! We can barely handle getting a pimple on our period, let alone the physical and emotional pain of having facial injuries.
When she disclosed her injury, she told us that she may look “a bit different” once she returns to public life. In this selfie, we honestly can’t see a difference. While it doesn’t matter what she looks like — her music is what we should care about — we know that disfigurement can change a survivor’s perception of their own body. That Underwood has healed with little visible damage means that she can be much more at peace with herself in her own skin. Knowing that she had the access to healthcare that we all deserve also means that she can focus simply on rehabilitating, which is the way it should be.
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement