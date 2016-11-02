On the field, you learn how to win and you learn how to lose. How you take those wins and losses ultimately shapes how you recognize your own accomplishments, and how you value yourself and others. All of the young girls I have encountered through this foundation reflect on the same goal of wanting to be successful and the fear that comes with stepping out on faith and following your dreams. I want them to take their experiences on the field or the court to understand that the drive that propels them to succeed in sports is the same drive that in turn aids them in the pursuit of reaching their goals in life — whatever they may be.



Ultimately, I want young women to know that they are beautiful and are capable. At 14 I could not have foreseen how my life would pan out, but through a great support system and the invaluable skills I learned through sports, I can wholeheartedly say that each and every day I work to be the best mother, wife, musician, friend, athlete, and performer that I can be. And for that, I’ll forever be grateful.



Stay the Path,

Carrie

