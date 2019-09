Simone Biles Tells R29 The One Thing You Don't Know About Her

Simone Biles is quite literally the best. Having won gold medals in the team competition, the individual all-around, as well as for vault and floor exercise, she is, in fact, the best female gymnast in the world. Her routines are so perfect that the Olympic commentators in Rio have often been left speechless.Not only is Biles one of the most celebrated athletes of all time, she is also one of the nicest. And she has awesome taste in music. (We love her, can you tell?)Between hanging out with her Final Five teammates, nailing the Biles , and taking selfies with Zac Efron , the impressive Olympian took a moment chat with Refinery29 over the phone from Rio, giving us the scoop on all of her favorite things that don't have to do with leotards.You could practically hear her smiling through the phone as she dished on her favorite shows to binge-watch, which celebrity crush she hopes to meet next, and what she thinks of Justin Bieber deleting his Instagram account. In fact, you might be surprised just how much you have in common with one of the most treasured millennials of our time.Check out our conversation, below."My first words…oh my gosh! I don’t even know if I said anything. I just started screaming. I was like 'Nooo — how did this [happen]?!' and I just started screaming.""[Laughs] Thank you!""No, I think I’ll leave that up to the fans to do that part for us."