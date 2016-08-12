The best female gymnast in the world, Simone Biles, has a secret that she isn't really trying to keep — it concerns her love for Pretty Little Liars. And it turns out, the feeling is mutual.
Series creator I. Marlene King invited Biles to visit the set and bring her Final Five teammates along, too.
In a video to Biles posted on Twitter, King said the show is a "huge fan of hers" and so proud of what she's doing in Rio. "Come see us as soon as you get home," King said.
Of course, before Biles can go hang out at the Rear Window Brew, she has some more medals to win. The already two-time gold medalist will compete for three more in women's balance beam, vault, and floor exercise.
But don't worry, Biles has already responded to PLL's invitation for a set tour, tweeting a resounding, "YES X27238833."
To put the cherry on top of Biles's best-year-ever sundae, she just needs an invite to do anything with her new Twitter buddy Zac Efron.
Hey @Simone_Biles! @imarleneking wants you & the #FinalFive to come to PLL set when you get back - are you in? pic.twitter.com/zzMvR8mCkV— Pretty Little Liars (@PLLTVSeries) August 12, 2016
