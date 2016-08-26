Understand, these were studios, networks, and execs that were, remarkably, digging the material. The footage, the stories, the issues, the politics…the timing! It was all so good — there was only one small fly in the ointment. One small, brown fly with all of the leverage. I was that fly.



I was politely and compassionately told by multiple “industry insiders” that my presence in the film degraded the message. That I was distracting, and it just “wasn’t done” in a proper documentary. The implication was that, because I am an actress, I was trying to horn in on the material and ride on its coattails to stardom. They told us that a first-person narrator wasn’t something that they were prepared to pick up. So sorry. Not in our wheelhouse. Love, love, love the idea of this movie. Any way to take you out of there?



Wait a minute, I thought to myself — what about Michael Moore, the most successful documentarian of our time and my role model? He does all those things that they are saying are ruining my movie. And people like his movies! They love his movies! And what about Morgan Spurlock?! He’s narrating too! And Werner Herzog for Chrissakes! How come I don’t get to be in my own movie and they all do?



A really powerful music producer saw a cut of the film and called to tell me how incredible it was. How it was a genuinely important piece of work and how it could be a game-changer in securing equality for women under the law. Real-world impact. There was just one thing. One thing wrong with it. She hated to say it, but she had to be honest: “It’s you. You just don’t have the…” she paused and then said, with a certain faux reluctance, “swagger."