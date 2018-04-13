Nobody has to know you buy your entire family's birthday gifts on Black Friday, won't book a flight unless it's a Tuesday, and save your bi-annual Sephora shopping trips for April and November. But if you like flash sales (and, hi, who wouldn't?) as well as tattoos — there are a few more dates worth adding to your iCal.
From Friday the 13th to Mother's Day, click ahead to find out when you can expect the best discounts on select designs throughout the year. There are typically restrictions by way of "flash sheets" (meaning, you might not get that Ryan Gosling ink you've been wanting), but maybe that's not such a bad thing after all.