Sephora's VIB Rouge Sale Is Here — & It'll Save You Tons Of $$$

The unofficial holiday of Treat Yo'Self may have passed, but that doesn't mean we're quite done doing just that. Combine our excuse that we've earned some pampering with one of the biggest sales of the year and you'll find us scanning the aisles of Sephora all weekend long. Because Sephora's Rouge sale begins now.
Once — or twice — a year, Sephora blesses with the kind of deal that makes spending so much money at the black-and white-striped store kind of worth it. And if you're one of those people who manages to spend at least $1,000 in one calendar year on Too Faced palettes, or Fresh lip balms, or Maison Margiela fragrances, then you're the early bird to get the major discounts first. And this year, from November 3rd to 6th and 10th to 15th, Rouge members will get a special 20%-off code before anyone else. That means one thing: First dibs on the best new perfumes from Chanel, the hottest Anastasia Beverly Hills palette, and the winter season's perfect berry lip from Tom Ford. Get ready for your makeup bag to get a little more crowded.
If you spend only a mere $350 as a VIB member, you can access the same discount code next week on November 10th. But if you're a regular Beauty Insider, expect a 15% code around the same time. Either way, we know you've got a lot of shopping to get to, so let's get right to it.
Click ahead to check out the products we think you should stock up on now.