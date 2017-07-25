Everything At Sephora Is On Sale Right Now — But There's A Catch

Just last week, we were cashing out our Sephora points before they expired — and looking back on it, we wished we had saved them up just a little longer. Because, in honor of the 10th anniversary of the brand's Beauty Insider rewards program, Sephora is celebrating the best way it knows how: with a HUGE sale.
Now through Thursday, Sephora is offering $20 off your entire purchase in stores and online. Of course, there are a couple catches: The deal is exclusive to VIB Rouge members for one, and you have to buy at least $100 in order to qualify for the discount. (Probably not that hard for someone who is already dropping $1000 a year just to qualify for the status.) All you have to do is enter “YAYTEN” at checkout or bring a print-out of the email that went out to all VIB Rouge members today.
Stumped on where to start? Click through to see a few of the bestselling products on shelves at Sephora right now. We know you've been eyeing that Naked Heat palette...