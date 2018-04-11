Lush very well may sell a soap inspired by an enchantress from a Welsh medieval legend, and a bath bomb rendition of Roald Dahl's children fantasy book The BFG, but anyone suffering from eczema has learned that there is no real-life equivalent to the magical healing balm that once cured Katniss Everdeen's skin in The Hunger Games — no matter what brand it's coming from. However, a little temporary relief could be closer than you think, fans of the natural beauty company say.
While you were busy taking cold showers or slathering petroleum jelly over high-strength topical steroids to quell the symptoms of your red, itchy, and deeply painful skin condition, a recent Facebook post offered an unlikely addition to an eczema routine that worked wonders on her baby's skin: Lush's best-selling Dream Cream Body Lotion.
"Nothing we were prescribed worked, even hydrocortisone cream didn't touch it," the mother wrote. "Tried dairy free formula, Dermol, Nizarol, Aveeno, Oilatum.... nothing made a difference." After trying the Dream Cream, the child's eczema went poof! And, as such, the post went viral, hitting more than 35K shares in a matter of days.
Then came the domino effect: Within 48 hours, sales of the product — which is loaded with chamomile oil and a high concentration of azulene — increased a whopping 184%, ultimately selling out both online and in stores. (A brand rep tells us that Lush restocked after two hours.) Its most devoted disciples flooded the Facebook comments section and website, swearing up and down that it was the best thing they'd ever found to treat their eczema.
"I was starting to get desperate for something that would help my eczema [because] hydrocortisone wasn't helping and regular lotion wasn't either," one reviewer wrote. "I went into Lush and got a sample of Dream Cream and in 48 hours my skin was already so much better." Another added, "After only 3 days of using this lotion, the redness has gone down and my skin looks really nice again!"
When skin that feels smooth-as-a-dolphin has been nothing more than a pipe dream for you, these glowing testimonials serve as definitive proof that Lush can make a believer out of anyone. Whether you believe in magic, well, that's entirely up to you.
