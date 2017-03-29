This Is Huge News For Those Suffering With Severe Eczema

Those who suffer from eczema know how debilitating the skin disease (known as atopic dermatitis) can be: Skin can become so itchy that you want to rip it from your body. Flare-ups can also result in oozing and cracked skin that’s so painful, it’s hard to go to sleep. And those are just two of the condition’s symptoms. Even more frustrating? The disease’s most popular treatments — bleach baths (yes, that's a real remedy), compresses, and topical steroid creams — can be just as tough to manage. But now, there’s new hope for the 31.6 million Americans living with eczema: The FDA has just approved the first biologic to help treat these symptoms for adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and for whom topical treatments have been proven a bust.