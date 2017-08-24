The Only Thing Cooler Than Lush's New Jelly Masks Are The Women Behind Them

Joan of Arc got a golden statue in Paris. Cleopatra got three Ancient Egyptian obelisks. Harriet Tubman got a charter school, sculptures, and a national park. As for the badass women heading up Lush Cosmetics? Well, they get their very own beauty products — and soon you can get them, too.
Starting September 1, the brand will be introducing a range of sweet-smelling, seaweed-packed Jelly Face Masks, each of which has a story tied to five powerful women who've helped build Lush into the billion-dollar business it is today. Let this, coupled with the fact that 67% of the company's directors are women, be your proof that the future (of skin care) is female.
Supporting a leading lady has never looked so good — see what we mean, ahead.