For some kids, going to Disneyland is almost as exciting as finding out you're going to Disneyland. For Bachelor fans, going to the Bachelor mansion brings out that same feeling of wonder and awe. Amanda Seyfried undoubtedly felt that heart-stopping glee when she recently visited the Bachelor mansion with her husband, Thomas Sadoski. The Twin Peaks star uploaded a photo of herself and Sadoski standing in front of that now-famous courtyard, reports People. The couple are holding hands, framed by the mansion's Mission-style arches and lush garden. Seyfried is just like us: she's reportedly a huge Bachelor fan, and tagged Raven Gates in the photo. People even reminded us of when Seyfried teased Corrine Olympios on Twitter by posting the amusing automatic doors video.
The Bachelor estate, which is located in Agoura Hills, CA, is a actually a private residence called Villa De La Vina. Business Insider has some photos of the mansion from when The Bachelor isn't filming. (The family actually vacates the home when filming begins.) Currently, Villa De La Vina is hosting Becca Kufrin's cast of suitors. As the newest Bachelorette, Kufrin will have her pick of several handsome gentlemen. Producer Mike Fleiss has been sharing some behind-the-scenes photos of the new Bachelorette season in full swing, including an iconic shot of Kufrin in the driveway, where Seyfried posed for her photo.
We're not sure why Seyfried and her husband visited the home, but she did caption it #datenight. I'm not jealous, but when I have date nights, I am usually drinking wine from a box on a fire escape. Presumably the lack of ravishing single men milling around in the photo means that Seyfried arrived before Kufrin's season began filming. If my significant others surprised me with a trip to visit Villa De La Vina, my reaction would be an instant meme. After all, for the right price, you too can visit the Bachelor palatial estate of love. Chris Harrison, whisk us away in a limo.
