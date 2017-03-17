Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski Just Eloped

Former Newsroom star Sadoski broke the news that he and Seyfried, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, eloped last weekend during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night. We should have known something was up when 31-year-old Seyfried posted this teaser about "nice things" on Instagram.
The big news came out when Corden began to ask Sadoski how Seyfried was doing. The 40-year-old actor interrupted him by flashing the new gold wedding band on his ring finger and saying "wife."
Advertisement
"When did you get married?" Corden asked.
"Sunday," Sadoski revealed. "We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing."
Sadoski, who got engaged to Seyfried in September, added that the ceremony "was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other... Then you take the dog, you walk through the country and you go home. And you, like, have your life."
Sadoski and first wife Kimberly Hope were divorced in 2015 after eight years of marriage, but this is the first marriage for The Last Word star Seyfried. Her famous exes include Justin Long and Dominic Cooper, the latter of whom happens to be a close friend of Seyfried. Maybe that's why he got the wedding scoop?
Sadoski also shared that his new wife is "the person who I love, admire, respect most in the world."
The newlyweds will be spending their "honeymoon" preparing for the birth of their baby.
"I'm more excited about this than I've ever been about anything in my life," the dad-to-be shared. "And I'm also more terrified about it than anything I've ever been in my entire life. If I'm too confident then I'm just kidding myself."
Fair enough. Watch the big reveal below.
Advertisement