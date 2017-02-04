Get ready to swoon. Actor Thomas Sadoski, 40, sat down for Harry (Connick, on the American Idol judge's talk show) and opened up about his fiancé actress, and expectant mom, Amanda Seyfried. "I'm more excited to be a father with Amanda as my partner than I've ever been about anything in my entire life. I couldn't be more proud of her for who she is as a mom already," Sadoski said to host Harry Connick, Jr. "I spend a lot my time looking at this bump that's growing inside of her," he enthused. "And talking to that child, going, 'You have no idea how lucky you are to have a mom like this.' She's incredible." Sadoski and Seyfried had a busy 2016. They reportedly began dating early last year, were engaged in September and announced they were expecting in November. Way to commit. As for the wedding, the two low-key lovebirds have no plans to make a show of things. "We don’t want a huge big deal or anything. We want to make sure it’s about us and it’s quiet and comfortable and family and friends.”
