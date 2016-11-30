Amanda Seyfriend and her fiancé Thomas Sadoski are adding a new member to their family, a representative for Seyfried told E! News. It's the 30-year-old Mean Girls star's first pregnancy.
Seyfried and Sadoski got engaged in September after meeting on the set of the off-Broadway show The Way We Get By. He's most famous for his role on the show Life in Pieces, however.
Sadoski and Seyfriend started dating while they were filming The Last Word, which comes out next year. He and his ex wife got divorced last October.
Seyfried told Marie Claire U.K. last year that she was scared her eggs were "dying off," but it looks like she's got nothing to worry about. "I want a child, badly," she said at the time. And now, she's getting one.
Seyfried and Sadoski got engaged in September after meeting on the set of the off-Broadway show The Way We Get By. He's most famous for his role on the show Life in Pieces, however.
Sadoski and Seyfriend started dating while they were filming The Last Word, which comes out next year. He and his ex wife got divorced last October.
Seyfried told Marie Claire U.K. last year that she was scared her eggs were "dying off," but it looks like she's got nothing to worry about. "I want a child, badly," she said at the time. And now, she's getting one.
Advertisement