Amanda Seyfried's Non-Bling Wedding Ring

Amanda Seyfried will soon have her Mamma Mia moment — the wedding part, not the mysterious "Who's my real dad?" part.
It was recently confirmed that the 30-year-old actress was engaged to her boyfriend, actor Thomas Sadoski. Seyfried also revealed the first glance at her engagement ring and it's like nothing one would expect from a high-profile actress. The ring is extremely simple. It's a thin gold band with no stone or diamond.
Of course, Seyfried could have also just turned the ring around to avoid flashing the diamond to photographers. Though either way, we like the idea of a minimalist piece. It suits her low-key attitude.
Seyfried and Sadoski met while starring in the play The Way We Get By in 2015, and then began dating earlier this year while filming their upcoming project together, The Last Word. Sadoski divorced his wife of eight years, Kimberly Hope, in October of 2015. This is Seyfried's first marriage.
