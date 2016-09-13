Amanda Seyfried Is Engaged To Actor Boyfriend

On Wednesdays we wear something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.
Mean Girls alum Amanda Seyfried is headed down the aisle. A rep for the actress confirms to People that she has gotten engaged to Thomas Sadoski. The couple met while working on the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By, and will both star in the upcoming film The Last Word.
It will be the first marriage for 30-year-old Seyfried, who has had relationships with Justin Long, Ryan Phillippe, and Dominic Cooper. The 40-year-old Sadoski, whose credits also include The Newsroom, Wild, and Life in Pieces, divorced his wife of eight years last year.
Rumors had swirled that the couple was engaged after Seyfried stepped out earlier this month with a silver band on her ring finger.
“Tommy and Amanda recently got engaged and shared the happy news with family and close friends,” a source confirmed to Us Weekly.
Now the big question remains: What will Regina George wear to the wedding?
