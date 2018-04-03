If bold bushy brows dominated the '80s and thin, over-plucked arches defined the '90s, then beauty historians will certainly have a hard time nailing down the universal brow look of the 2000s. We've seen feathered brows, Christmas tree brows, floating brows... all looks that are fun to laugh at on Instagram, but not necessarily the trends we want to be remembered for in 2018.
But if there's one wild brow trend that's fully here to stay, it's colored brows. No, they're not just for the Caesar Flickermans of the world; in fact, when done correctly, the effect can be pretty damn cool. And Benefit Cosmetic's latest launch, which hits Revolve today, might just be the minimalist's answer to pulling off the intimidating look.
The brand just unveiled five new 3D Brow Tones in shades like magenta, purple, and teal. Unlike other colorful brow gels on the market, which can look cartoon-like or painted-on, these ones are sheer. In fact, we'd describe them more as brow highlights; they give definition and fullness, with just the tiniest hint of color. "3D BrowTones create a fun, user-friendly way to play with color in your brows," explains Benefit's Global Brow Expert Jared Bailey. "The formula is buildable, so you can swipe it on with a light touch for subtle color, or build up the layers for a look that's unique and daring."
We gave them to five R29 staffers — from Coachella regulars to the introverts who'd rather spend a weekend reorganizing their pantries. Check out their unfiltered opinions, ahead.