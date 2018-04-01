In the Master of None "Thanksgiving" episode that won Lena Waithe an Emmy, we watched her go from wrong woman to wrong woman. But last Thanksgiving, the actress got engaged to production executive Alana Mayo in real life — and Waithe's wedding plans sound extremely cozy.
Although it's unclear when the big day will be, Waithe told People magazine they're trying to keep the planning "anti-stress.” As she put it, “We’re trying to make it not a stressful situation, that’s our goal.”
She added that the wedding will be "crazy small" and is really just an excuse to have a big party with all their friends. Besides the intimate vibe, Waithe didn't reveal much else about her dream wedding. But wedding planning can be overly stressful, so why not keep it "anti-stress"?
Advertisement
The actress actually described the same type of party in 2017 when Elle magazine asked about her dream wedding to her then-girlfriend. “I think it’ll be pretty fly,” Waithe told Elle. “She’s pretty fly. It’ll be small and intimate honestly, but she’s also like a black Audrey Hepburn, she’s old school classic. And I know I have a bit more of a swaggier style, so we complement each other really well. It’ll be something small, intimate, and very personal.”
Waithe's latest movie, Ready Player One, is currently in theaters. She also created Showtime’s The Chi and is set to appear in season 2 of Netflix’s Dear White People. She clearly has a lot on her plate, and adding wedding planning to an already busy schedule isn't easy.
“It’s a little nutty,” the actress told People. “I’m trying to balance it out, but I’m really grateful.”
She announced the engagement in December, revealing that she popped the question while the couple was on vacation in Japan. A few months before she proposed, she gave an adorable tribute to her girlfriend while accepting her Emmy in 2017: "To my girlfriend: I love you more than life itself.”
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement